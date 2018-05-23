From the Cabot Growth Investor 1394 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1394
Article Excerpt
Waiting For Follow-Through One of the key concepts to keep in mind when you examine a stock chart is “base, breakout, follow-through.” Many people will get excited seeing a nice setup (base) that forms over many weeks, and even more will get giddy when they see a breakout from that trading range. But, while those […]