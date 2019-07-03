From the Cabot Growth Investor 1423 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1423
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Odds Still Favor Higher Prices Ahead It was a solid first half of 2019 for most major indexes and growth stocks. Despite a few knocks upside the head last week, our Model Portfolio finished June up nearly 22% on the year. In fact, since the start of 2017 (admittedly a good two-and-a-half-year stretch for […]