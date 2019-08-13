From the Cabot Growth Investor 1426 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1426
Article Excerpt
Play Some Defense Usually, when the market is doing well, stocks aren’t affected much by the news of the day. That’s not to say individual stocks don’t get pushed around, but for the market as a whole, worrisome headline news usually goes the way of water off a duck’s back. But 2019 has been unusual […]