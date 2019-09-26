From the Cabot Growth Investor 1429 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1429
Article Excerpt
Aggravation-to-Profit Ratio: High Everybody loves a persistent uptrend in growth stocks, especially us; we know how to find the winners and ride them for the majority of their advance. That’s where the real money is! And while we don’t ever root for a big decline, we don’t get hot and bothered by a good-sized downturn, […]