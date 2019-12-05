From the Cabot Growth Investor 1434 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1434
Article Excerpt
A Normal Breather As the market pushed sharply higher following its early-October low (10% or so in the S&P 500, 12%-plus in the Nasdaq), rising seven out of eight weeks, the worries of the world (trade wars, slowing economic growth, even impeachment) were slowly forgotten. As we wrote in the last issue, that two-month advance […]