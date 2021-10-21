Cabot Growth Investor 1483

The market’s nascent bounce two weeks ago has morphed into a very impressive rally, led by a gaggle of growth stocks that are acting better than they have since late last year and early 2021. We’re not completely out of the woods, and earnings season can always throw a wrench into things, but there’s no question the evidence has improved. We’re putting some more money to work tonight, averaging up in one name and adding a familiar face back to the portfolio as well.