Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The sellers ran wild today, with the Dow losing 346 points, the Nasdaq falling 274 points (2.1%) and the average growth stock we own or watch down nearly 5%. From late January through late February, we began to see a change in character, with a string of wild up-down-up-down action in leading stocks—coming after a big run, that’s a sign the bears have begun to put up a fight. And now, at least when it comes to growth stocks, we’re seeing the result, with a ton of stocks cracking their intermediate-term uptrends and many coming unglued.