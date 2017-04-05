Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Remain optimistic, but keep some powder dry, too. We’re pleased to see our Two-Second Indicator improve, but our Cabot Tides are still on the fence and few stocks are moving out to new highs. We believe the market’s next major move will be up, but near-term, we’re going to wait for confirmation that the buyers are back after a five-week pause.