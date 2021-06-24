Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

There remain a few yellow flags in this environment, especially as many indexes are chopping around and trends in individual stocks and sectors remain fleeting. But there’s no question that the action in growth stocks has improved, so we’re going to put a bit more of our large cash hoard to work—we’re going to add half-sized positions in both DocuSign (DOCU) and Cloudflare (NET), which are two of the best-looking growth names in terms of story, numbers and charts.