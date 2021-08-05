Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

Stocks enjoyed a good rally today, with growth stocks in the lead—at day’s end, the Dow was up 271 points while the Nasdaq lifted 115 points. Not much has changed with the overall environment over the past week. From a top-down point of view, things remain mostly choppy and challenging, with our Cabot Tides remaining effectively neutral, relatively few stocks hitting new highs (though there has been a bit of improvement of late) and even growth-oriented indexes (IWO, IVOG, ARKK) mostly stuck in the mud.