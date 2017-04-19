Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Our Cabot Tides turned negative last week, though we didn’t take any action in the Model Portfolio as we already had 29% in cash. We’ve seen a modest bounce this week, and with our Cabot Trend Lines and Two-Second Indicator still positive, we think the next big move is up. But until we get a new Tides buy signal, we’re holding some cash and taking things on a stock-by-stock basis.