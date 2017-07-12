Growth Stocks

Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

July 12, 2017
Put a little money back to work. Our trend-following indicators are still bullish, and we’ve seen the Nasdaq and growth stocks show renewed strength in recent days. The market isn’t completely out of the woods, but there’s enough evidence to do a little new buying.

