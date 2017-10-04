Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The general market picture continues to look bright. All three of our key market timing indicators remain bullish—both the market’s intermediate- and longer-term trends are pointed up, and the broad market is in great shape, with the Two-Second Indicator continuing to record fewer than 20 new lows day after day.