Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Remain bullish, but be selective on new buys as earnings season revs up. The overall market remains in great shape, with all our market timing indicators solidly bullish. Short-term, a pullback wouldn’t be surprising, but the odds remain in favor of higher prices down the road.