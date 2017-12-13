Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Remain mostly bullish, but continue to play things on a stock-by-stock basis. The overall market remains in fine shape, and we’re pleased to see many growth stocks find buyers in recent days (though many still appear to need more time to rest after big runs this year). In the Model Portfolio, we’re buying a 10% position in a leading Bull Market stock that’s pulled back a bit after a decisive breakout. That will leave our cash position near 18%.