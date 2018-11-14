Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
There’s been plenty of volatility in recent weeks, but nothing has really changed with the market (trends are down) or our stance (highly defensive). We’re not heading to our Panic Room, though, as a strong rally from here could actually produce a Cabot Tides buy signal. In the Model Portfolio, we have no changes tonight, with three stocks and a cash position of around 76%.