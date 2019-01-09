Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
It’s time to do a little buying. The market’s trends are still pointed down, so we still think going slow and stepping lightly makes sense. We are adding three new half positions to the portfolio tonight and keeping our cash position around 67%.