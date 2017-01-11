Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
The market could be a bit vulnerable in the short-term, but our market timing indicators remain bullish. In the Model Portfolio, we’re placing Callon Petroleum (CPE) on Hold tonight, but we’re adding Shopify (SHOP). That will leave us with about 20% in cash.