Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Remain bullish, but pick your spots. Today was a very brutal day, but it hasn’t changed the evidence, at least not yet—our trend-following measures are still bullish and, along with the recent blastoff indicators, tell us the odds still favor higher prices ahead (though further short-term weakness wouldn’t shock us at all).