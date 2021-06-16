Cabot Growth Investor Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
This is just a quick message regarding today’s action in Roblox (RBLX)—the stock had been correctly normally in recent days, but last night, it gave its May business update, and the numbers left a lot to be desired, with users actually shrinking from the prior month (though revenues were still up triple digits from the year before).