Cabot Growth Investor Special Bulletin

June 16, 2021
 This is just a quick message regarding today’s action in Roblox (RBLX)—the stock had been correctly normally in recent days, but last night, it gave its May business update, and the numbers left a lot to be desired, with users actually shrinking from the prior month (though revenues were still up triple digits from the year before).

