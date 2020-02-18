Cabot Growth Investor Special Bulletin

Growth Stocks

The market was met with some selling as investors returned from a long weekend, with sentiment souring after Apple said they’re unlikely to meet Q1 guidance due to supply and demand issues from China due to the effects of the coronavirus.

