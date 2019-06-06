Cabot Marijuana Investor Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The broad market has advanced nicely since mid-day Monday when news that the Fed might lower interest rates sparked a wave of buying. Long-term, the future is bright. But short-term, the portfolio is happy holding a cash level of 23%, deferring new buying.