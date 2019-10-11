Cabot Marijuana Investor Update
Article Excerpt
Yesterday was the worst day of the year for cannabis stocks, with HEXO (no longer in our portfolio) leading the way down with a plunge of 22.5% after the company announced that revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, ended July, would be $14.5 to $16.5 million, well short of analysts’ expectations of $24.8 million.