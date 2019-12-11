Cabot Marijuana Investor Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The good news is that 2019, which started off so well for the cannabis sector but is ending so poorly, is nearing the finish line. The bad news is that we still have three weeks to go, technically, though many of those days will see light trading volume.