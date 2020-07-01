Cabot Marijuana Investor Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The stocks in the marijuana sector have pretty much traded in sync with the broad market since the March bottom, climbing strongly to late-May or early-June peaks and consolidating those gains since, with many stocks pulling back to sensible support levels.