Cabot Marijuana Investor Update

December 16, 2020
Cabot Marijuana Investor

Marijuana stocks as a whole pulled back normally over the past week, but the correction may have ended yesterday, with most of the leaders still well above their 50-day moving averages—and the best have continued to hit new highs. Bottom line, the trend remains up and thus I’m keeping our portfolio fully invested.

