Cabot Marijuana Investor Update

February 3, 2021
The GameStop Affair last week offered great entertainment for those of us neither long nor short the stock, but in the end what does it mean? In my opinion, the market worked; I don’t see any real problems revealed (aside from naivety of many of the individuals). But I do think the spotlight on the power of individuals vs. professionals is likely to bring some legal outcome that will further empower individual investors, especially given today’s Democratic control of Washington.

