Growth Stocks

Cabot Marijuana Investor Update

March 17, 2021| by
Add Comment
Cabot Marijuana Investor

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The good news is that one of our stocks, Trulieve (TCNNF), closed at a record high yesterday. The bad news is that none of our other stocks did. The sector as a whole remains in the moderate correction that began five weeks ago, and I continue to think that we are likely to see lower prices in the near future.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.