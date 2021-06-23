Cabot Marijuana Investor Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
As I write this, every stock in our portfolio is up today, in what may be the beginning of a new advance for the sector. It’s been more than four months since marijuana stocks’ February peak, so they’ve definitely cooled off, but only time will tell if this is truly the start of a new run. In any case, we’re ready, with the portfolio now 84% invested.