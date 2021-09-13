 Cabot Marijuana Investor Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Growth Stocks

Cabot Marijuana Investor Update

September 13, 2021| by
Add Comment
Cabot Marijuana Investor

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

Fundamentally, all is well in the marijuana sector as the industry’s leaders continue to grow, both organically and by acquisition. The average rate of revenue growth for the plant-touching companies in our portfolio in the most recent quarter was an amazing 132% from the previous year.

Comments

You must log in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials

This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Need Assistance?

call Cabot Wealth Network Customer Service at

(800) 326-8826

Send this to a friend