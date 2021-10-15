 Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update    - Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

Last week’s market bounce was encouraging but inconclusive—the major indexes rallied at a key level, and many leading (and potential leading) stocks did the same. That said, at best, most things were still stuck in neutral, with few names really powering ahead and the indexes still in intermediate-term downtrends.

