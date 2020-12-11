Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
After weeks on the upside, the market has finally hit a bit of a pothole over the past few days, with some up-down-up-down action coming since Wednesday. The action isn’t a total shock given the elevated sentiment and the fact that most stocks are stretched to the upside.