Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It’s been another good week for the market, though we’re seeing an increasing amount of crosscurrents and rotation—even with this morning’s dump, the big-cap indexes are solidly positive on the week, but the leading small- and mid-cap indexes are flat-to-down.