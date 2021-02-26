Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
From the start of this intermediate-term advance back in early November through most of January, there weren’t many bad things you could say—yes, sentiment was bubbly, and there was the occasional horrid day or severe bout of rotation, but the major indexes and most portfolios enjoyed a relatively smooth upmove.