Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

This remains an “on the one hand, on the other hand” type of market. On the one hand, we continue to see more and more setups among growth stocks along with a lack of major selling, and starting on Wednesday, even some of the stalled-out cyclical names (especially metals and energy) began to find buyers. Plus, of course, the major indexes are still in good shape, all of which are above their 50-day lines, which keeps the intermediate-term trend pointed up.