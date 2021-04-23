Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

It’s been a mild down week for the major indexes, most of which are down in the 0.5% to 1% range, though it felt a bit worse to us for a couple of reasons. First, early in the week, we saw the sellers step up once again in the growth names, causing many to fail at their prior highs or at key resistance (like their 50-day lines). Second, we’re seeing more and more churning and selling among some of the strong broad-market areas like financials, transports and even chip stocks.