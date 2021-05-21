Growth Stocks

Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

May 21, 2021
After a brutal couple of weeks for growth (especially) and the broad market (a bit near the end), this week finally saw a bit of encouraging action. No, the major indexes haven’t lit up the sky (the S&P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq is up around 1% on the week), but we have seen some support appear—the market fell Monday and Tuesday and gapped down sharply on Wednesday, but most stuff has bounced nicely since then.

