Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

The first three sessions of this holiday-shortened week have been down across the board for the major indexes, but as has been the case, the damage has been tame in some places and harsh in others. Big-cap indexes are down less than 1% (and should be flat-ish after this morning’s open), while broad market indexes (NYSE Composite, small- and mid-caps) are down 2% to 3%, mostly due to weakness in financials, energy and transports.