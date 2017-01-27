Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The market’s had a solid week, with most of the major indexes reaching new high ground, including the Dow Industrials’ much-hyped push above the 20,000 level. Better yet, we’ve seen many individual stocks resume their post-election uptrends in powerful fashion, often on big volume.