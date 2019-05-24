Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The major indexes have had another rough go of it, notching their third straight weekly decline. Before the opening bell this morning (futures are indicating a modestly higher open), the S&P 500 is sitting on a 1.3% weekly loss, while the Nasdaq is off a more severe 2.4%, driven in large part by the horrid action from chip stocks (down 5.6%!), which have been caught up in the trade war.