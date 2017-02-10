Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
We remain mostly bullish—our Market Monitor is currently at a level 7 (out of 10), and we could push it a notch higher depending on how things go today and Monday. Thus, you should be heavily invested. But we’ll wait for some decisive strength to floor the accelerator.