Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
It’s been a mostly sour week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 1.5% to 2% even after this morning’s gap up, and small-cap indexes down a bit more than that. Most indexes are testing their lows from last Monday, and the intermediate-term trend continues to point down.