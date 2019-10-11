Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The ping-pong action of the market has continued this week, with quick, sharp fluctuations based on daily (and often intraday and even overnight) news and rumors of the progress (or not) of the U.S.-China trade negotiations, including this morning’s good-looking pop. Frankly, we are encouraged by the action, but to this point our stance hasn’t changed.