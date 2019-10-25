Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It’s been mostly more of the same this week, with solid action among the major indexes (S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up a bit less than 1% as we write this), while the broad market has done OK (the number of new highs has picked up some) but growth stocks have generally languished.