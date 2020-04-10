Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
As for the market, it was definitely a constructive week, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq leaping more than 10% in just four days. At yesterday’s peak, both major indexes had recouped just about half of their crash declines.