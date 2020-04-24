Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It’s been a down week for the major indexes, but all in all, nothing out of the ordinary—most major indexes are down 2% to 2.5% on the week, and the intermediate-term green light we received a week ago remains intact.