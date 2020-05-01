Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It’s been a tricky week for the market, with lots of volatility and news-driven moves, but the major indexes came through it in decent shape—even including this morning’s drop, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both up 0.5% to 1% on the week, and the small- and mid-cap indexes are up far more (in the 4% to 6% range).