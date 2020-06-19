Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market had a shot across the bow last week and opened lower on Monday, but in impressive fashion, the indexes have bounced nicely—as of this morning, the S&P was up 2.4% on the week while the Nasdaq was in the green by 3.7%.