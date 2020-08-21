Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market returned to its old ways this week, with the Nasdaq posting decent gains (up more than 1%), while the S&P 500 was up a smidge and broader indexes fell. As you’d expect, the growth stocks that have wobbled of late perked up, while the broad market sagged a bit.