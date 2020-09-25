Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The evidence for the overall market has continued to worsen this week—all the major indexes have sliced below their 50-day lines, which has turned the intermediate-term trend down for the first time since April.